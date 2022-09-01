APM Miri’s snake catchers round up over 300 this year

MIRI (Sept 1): The Civil Defence Force (APM) here has caught over 300 snakes from Jan 1 until today.

APM Miri officer in charge Capt Usman Harto said the most memorable was a python measuring seven metres in length and weighing 40kg.

“From Jan this year until today (Sept 1), APM Miri has caught over 300 snakes, mostly pythons,” he said.

He added that most of the snakes were caught from house compounds.

This morning, APM personnel dealt with the latest reptile invader at a house in Vista Perdana.

“A team of personnel was immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving a call from the house owner at 11.39am today.

“Upon arriving at the house, the owner told the personnel that she had spotted a snake entering her bedroom through a window,” Usman said.

The team managed to locate the snake – a cobra measuring one-metre in length – next to a cupboard in the bedroom.

Usman added that the reptile was later released back to its natural habitat.