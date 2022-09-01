Don: PM should allow policies to take effect before calling for polls

KUCHING (Sept 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should wait until next year to call for the general election, opined Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia political science professor and Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow said this is to allow for the benefits of Ismail Sabri’s policies and goodies from Budget 2023 to be felt.

“If I am the Prime Minister, I would not call for the general election this year. I would allow some time for my policies and budget to take effect, so that the target audience of the Budget 2023 gets to feel the impact of the budget and have a feel-good factor.

“Then go for the general election and expect good backing for me, my government, and my coalition party,” Jayum said when commenting on whether recent goodies such as increments and bonuses for civil servants are signs of an early 15th general election (GE15).

According to Jayum, Ismail Sabri should not worry about pressure on him to call for an early election.

“If those who want to have the general elections now, let them pull their parliamentary support. Then when my (Ismail Sabri) government collapses, I am forced to seek an audience with His Majesty the King to tender advice for the dissolution of Parliament.

“But then those people won’t do that as that will be seen as power hungry and they also fear that for that they may be punished by the electorate, who are more interested in the government addressing their welfare and livelihoods than about elections that will be held anyway in a short time,” he said.

He pointed out that while many are expecting the Prime Minister to call for the GE15 this year due to pressure from Umno, the decision remains with Ismail Sabri.

“But the shot is a call by only the Prime Minister under the Federal Constitution,” he stressed.

Jayum added that should the election be held at the latest by mid-2023, the effects of Budget 2023 would have already trickled down and be felt by the people.