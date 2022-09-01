Dr Adrian: Five areas in Sibu rabies-infected

SIBU (Sept 1): Five areas here have been infected with rabies since the beginning of this year based on reported dog bite cases, said Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

“Since January 2022, a total of five areas in Sibu where dogs have been tested positive for rabies, namely at Lorong Kandis 6D Sibu, Telok Assan Jalan Paradom, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi, Rantau Panjang, and Taman Desa Satria,” he told The Borneo Post today.

In this regard, he advised pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against rabies annually.

“Don’t let your dogs roam freely in public areas and outside your compound.

“Report to the authority if you see rabies symptoms (among dogs) such as dogs behaving strangely, becoming aggressive, staggering, not eating and drinking, drooling and dying within 10 days from the onset of first symptoms.

“There is no treatment available once the dog gets infected. As it is dangerous to handle rabid dogs, inform authorities for further action.

“Immediately get medical treatment if you get bitten or scratched by the animal. Remember, early treatment saves life. Don’t wait until the symptoms appear until it is already too late,” advised Dr Adrian.

He pointed out that rabies can be prevented, but always fatal once symptoms appear.

The acute period of the disease typically ends after two to 10 days, he said, adding that once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is nearly always fatal.

“Do not litter as it attracts more stray dogs.

“Neutered your pet to prevent overpopulation and control strays,” he stressed.

Last month, a rabid dog attacked a six-year-old girl here while playing in front of her house around 5pm at Taman Satria, Jalan Ulu Oya here.

The girl was rushed to the Sibu Hospital where she received several stitches to her face as well as an anti-rabies shot.