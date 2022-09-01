DSP Rohana Nanu takes over as Belaga police chief

KUCHING (Sept 1): DSP Rohana Nanu has taken over as the new Belaga police chief.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri witnessed the handing over of duties between DSP Brodie Brangka and Rohana at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters this morning.

Rohana was also appointed Belaga District’s Police Family Association (Perkep) chairman, taking over from Kepah Ugak.

Earlier, Azman also witnessed the handing over of duties for the post of Sarawak Police Contingent Management Department head from ACP James Jonathan to SAC Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed.

Also present at the ceremony were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata and Sarawak Perkep chairman Datin Nassariah Mohd.