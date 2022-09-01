Express bus service between Kuching-Pontianak resumes

KUCHING (Sept 1): Express bus service between Kuching and Pontianak resumed today.

This is part of the trial run for the express bus operation between Kuching and Pontianak that would be carried out for a period of one month until September 30.

Currently, five bus permits have been approved by Indonesia’s transport authority to Sarawak-based bus operator, Biaramas Bus Express, to operate along the Pontianak (Indonesia)-Kuching (Malaysia) route.

Other express bus companies in Sarawak are in the process of applying for permits to operate along the Pontianak-Kuching route.

In a reciprocal move, the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak has also approved five bus permits to Indonesian bus company, Damri Express.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin launched the ceremony for the resumption of the service at Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (IQCS) centre in Serian.

He said during the trial stage, Sarawak and Pontianak bus operators will operate based on approved schedule.

Biaramas Express will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while Damri Express will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He said all bus operators are not allowed to pick up passengers at random or illegal migrants along the journey.

“As of today, some 30 passengers have boarded Damri Express from Pontianak to Kuching.

“These are the first bus trips since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The opening of cross border crossing for both private and public transport will facilitate the movement of more people and goods, which is good for the economy especially in terms of tourism and trade,” he said.