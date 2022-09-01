Four fined for drugs at Tabuan Tranquility entertainment centre

KUCHING (Sept 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined four men RM3,000 in default two months’ jail each after they pleaded guilty to possessing 0.06 grammes of ketamine.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the sentence on Boniface Garry Unding Lunyat, 22; Nazri Betty, 28; Rafiq Rayyan Randee Timban, 29; and Timmy Ausell Bennet, 22; for a charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Section, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisonment up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

The four men committed the offence on April 27 this year in a room of an entertainment centre located in Tabuan Tranquility here around 1.20am.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team conducted a raid on the premises and detained the four men, who were suspected of drug-related activities.

During an inspection of the room, police found a small transparent plastic packet containing a white powder suspected to be ketamine on a table.

A chemist report dated June 29, 2022, confirmed that the packet contained 0.06 grammes of ketamine, which is listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while none of the four men were represented by counsel.