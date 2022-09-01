Iban Kuntau association holds session in Sarikei

KUCHING (Sept 1): The Sarawak Iban Kuntau Association (Sikar) has begun holding sessions outside of Kuching for the first time.

The association recently held an Iban Kuntau session via Kelang Kuntau Selindang Lang in Sarikei.

“The classes were held at No. 90, Taman Nyelong, 96100 Sarikei, which is also the residence of Guro Simon anak Lester Anggat,” the association said in a press statement.

The first session saw seven new youth students from Sarikei attending daily classes from Aug 8-18.

The closing ceremony on Aug 21 featured the Bungai 1, Buluh Seribu, and Spring 36 stances.

The next session is scheduled for the middle of this month.

“All students from Kelang Selindang Lang will be automatically registered as Sikar members and once the quorum is sufficient, the Kelang (training centre) will be officially made the first Sikar branch in Sarawak,” said the statement.

Sikar said Simon started learning Iban Kuntau at age 10 from his late uncle.

He started teaching the martial art in 2015 and officially joined Sikar on July 29, 2022.

Sikar also has a Kelang in a forest at Jalan Semeba here, which only opens for special training closing ceremonies.