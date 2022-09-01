Infrastructure projects in Bintulu discussed at coordination committee meeting

BINTULU (Sept 1): Infrastructure such as road, water and electricity supply and other projects under the Bintulu Development Authority were among the issues discussed during the Sarawak coordination committee meeting for Bintulu Division today, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Water supply will be extended to other longhouses and villages in Bintulu, it will take time but funding will be allocated for the implementation.

“I think it will take about a year and the work will be intensified to supply water and electricity,” he told a press conference when asked about the outcome of the meeting during his working visit to the new building of SK Ulu Segan here.

Secondly, he said the government will develop Jepak Jaya which is a new development area in Bintulu, among them to build a new administrative complex for the Bintulu Resident’s Office.

Abang Johari also disclosed that the Bintulu-Jepak bridge construction project crossing the Kemena River is expected to be completed in December next year and it will also become a new attraction for Bintulu town.

He said during the meeting, they also discussed other development projects in Tatau and Sebauh and from the briefing earlier, he was satisfied with the smooth implementation of the projects that will complete the development plans in the two districts.

“Generally I am satisfied with the project implementation in Bintulu apart from the projects by the private sector especially in Samalaju, and Bintulu will continue growing,” he said.

Earlier, Abang Johari visited the Bintulu-Jepak bridge construction site where he was briefed on the progress of the project by Public Works Department state director Ir Richard Tajan.

Accompanying him were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.