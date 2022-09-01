Jobless man jailed for threatening to kill parents, brother in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Sept 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to a total of 10 months in jail for three charges of criminal intimidation against his father, mother, and brother.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Gilbert Watson Pengabang, 37, on his own guilty plea to three counts under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to seven years in prison, or with a fine, or both upon conviction.

Zubaidah sentenced Gilbert to two months in jail for threatening to kill his 64-year-old father, three months in jail for uttering the same threat against his 59-year-old mother, and another five months in jail for threatening to kill his 22-year-old brother.

She also ordered for the three sentences to run concurrently from Sept 1, 2022.

On Aug 26, 2022, around 9am at the family’s house in Taman Moyan Jaya 2 here, Gilbert’s parents had told him not to sell things from their other house in Kampung Gita Lama.

This caused him to become dissatisfied and threaten to kill his family members.

It is understood that Gilbert often asked his parents for money.

Fearing for the family’s safety, his father had lodged a police report.

The investigation revealed that he had acted aggressively towards the three victims while threatening to kill them.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Gilbert was unrepresented by counsel.