Orang Ulu chamber calls for speedy disbursement of VOP 2.0 funds

MIRI (Sept 1): Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) is calling on the Sarawak government to urgently disburse the funds under Variation of Price (VOP) 2.0 of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 9.0 to all contractors of state-funded projects.

Liquidated ascertained damages (LAD) should also be waived or reduced to enable the contractors to have sufficient cash flow to complete their jobs while funding in the form of cheap and flexible short term loan should be made available to enable financially strapped contractors impacted by the Covid-19 movement restrictions to regain their footing, said chairman of the chamber, Datuk Mutang Tagal.

“The OUCCI hopes that funds made available under this VOP 2.0 under BKSS 9.0 will be distributed fairly and swiftly to all contractors doing Sarawak government funded projects, including those under OUCCI,” he said.

On August 29, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the ninth BKSS worth more than RM1 billion.

The chamber welcomed the VOP 2.0 aid to contractors of state-funded projects who were affected by the drastic increase in the price of construction materials.

“VOP 2.0 is a breath of fresh air for contractors undertaking state-funded projects to compensate for the big increase in the costs of building and construction materials for roads, bridges, buildings and utilities,” Mutang said.

He said the Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed during the past two years of the pandemic had severely impacted the timely completion of these projects, thus the chamber is pleading with the government not to terminate contracts of struggling contractors.

Apart from the high cost of materials, contractors also have to absorb higher labour costs following the raising of minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,500 and this affects their bottom line, he added.

The chamber also called on the government to approve reasonable Extension Of Time (EOT) requested by contractors instead of imposing Liquidated Ascertained Damages (LAD) for project delays, which could run into hundreds of thousands or millions of ringgit depending on the size of the contracts.

“This is not the time to tighten the screw around their necks as no contractors will want to delay any jobs awarded to them by the government. This is the time for government agencies like JKR, DID, SEB and others to guide and assist struggling contractors,” stressed Mutang.

He also proposed refunds on LADs already imposed on contractors during the MCO.