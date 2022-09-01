Padawan cops nab four men for drug-related offences

KUCHING (Sept 1): The Padawan district police have arrested four males for suspected involvement in drugs during the ‘Op Ambang Merdeka’ operation that was conducted between 10pm on Aug 30 and 2am on Aug 31.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a female suspect was also arrested, found to be operating an entertainment outlet without a valid license.

The four male suspects will be investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the female suspect will be investigated under Section 5(1) of the Entertainment Ordinance 2000.

“During this operation, a total of 841 individuals and 858 vehicles were checked,” said Abang Zainal added when contacted today.

He said that a total of 26 summons were also issued to drivers for various traffic offences.

The operation, he said, was carried out by 71 police personnel led by Padawan district police deputy chief DSP Lim Jaw Shiong.

The police personnel were also divided into teams to conduct different operations such as roadblocks and crime patrols.