Petrosains PlaySmart at Kuching Civic Centre opens to public

KUCHING (Sept 1): Petrosains PlaySmart at the Kuching Civic Centre reopened its doors to the public Aug 25, after a two-year hiatus due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

First opened to the public in November 2019, Petrosains PlaySmart returns with a fun array of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) interactive exhibits and activities.

With a floor area of 8,410 square feet, it is the biggest Petrosains PlaySmart centre in the country, featuring over 50 interactive themed exhibits and programmes similar to those at The Discovery Centre in Suria KLCC, all aimed at improving literacy and interest in STEM.

Unlike the one at Suria KLCC, there is no ticketing involved as admission is free for all, said Petrosains PlaySmart in its statement.

“One of the main highlights at the centre here is the F1 Simulator. Much like aerospace technology, F1 is not just an exciting and glamorous sporting event, but it is also the pinnacle of engineering and speed.

“Each F1 race is a demonstration of teamwork coordination, technological control, and driver determination. Visitors can take a seat and prepare to race to their next checkered flag at the F1 Simulator section.

“Among the space exhibits featured at Petrosains Playsmart is the Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. Fifth in line from the Sun, Jupiter is, by far, the largest planet in the solar system –more than twice as massive as all the other planets combined.

“Jupiter’s familiar stripes and swirls are actually cold, windy clouds of ammonia and water, floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is a giant storm bigger than Earth that has raged for hundreds of years. Visitors can get a feel of the hurricane-like storm by stepping into an enclosure where it blows at 435 kilometres per hour.

“Another interesting interactive exhibit is the Mindball, which tests focusing abilities. The goal of playing is to move the ball towards the opponent’s side until it reaches the end. Each side of the table features a headset that players set their foreheads against to play. Each headset begins to read the players’ Electro Encephalo Graphics (EEG) signals. Mindball computes the EEG signals into a score. As readings are taken, the ball begins to move towards the player with the lower score,” it said.

There is also a replica of an oil rig platform, where children will be able to put on the yellow work uniform and hard helmet, and learn about the oil and gas exploration process.

Other programmes include science shows and workshops such as the Bubble Show, the Combustion Show made up of a set of experiments to showcase chemical reactions and how it affects daily life and the Visual Artificial Intelligence Solution which will showcase how a camera can detect people and categorise their age and gender.

Also found at Petrosains Playsmart is its makers’ studio, which is established for hands-on tinkering activities. Materials provided for visitors to tinker and they can take home what they have made at the studio. Among some of the do-it-yourself (DIY) activities lined up at the makers’ studio are Colour Play, colourful beads party, bubble art and more.

Various activities and programmes have also been planned for visitors in the coming months. The centre is in the midst of preparing for extra activities to be conducted during the coming school holidays from Sept 3 to 11.

Petrosains Playsmart is open from 9am to 5pm from Tuesdays to Sundays, but closed on Mondays and major public holidays like Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Gawai and Christmas Eve.

To learn more about Petrosains PlaySmart, click to its official website at https://petrosains.com.my/playsmart/ or follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PetrosainsPlaySmart/.