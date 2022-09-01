PMO confirms Azalina quitting as law adviser to PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tendered her resignation as the prime minister’s special adviser for law and human rights on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

However, the PMO said the resignation would only take effect in a month, confirming Azalina’s remarks yesterday that she was still a special advisor to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The prime minister accepted her resignation with a notice period of one month as stated in the letter,” the PMO said in a statement.

“The one month’s notice is to complete work involving her staff, but during this period, Azalina will no longer serve at the Prime Minister’s Office as she will be placed on leave from September 1 until the end of the month.”

Earlier this week, rumours emerged that she had resigned from the position she assumed last year, after she criticised the government during an Umno event held last Saturday following Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s imprisonment.

She had appeared to rebut these yesterday when she posted on Facebook to say she was still a special advisor at the time. – Malay Mail