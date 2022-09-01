Register with JPN to ensure children can attend school, says Baru

KUCHING (Sept 1): Parents must attempt to register their undocumented children with the National Registration Department (JPN) to enable them to go to school, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

He said there were reports of five children in his constituency who had recently been stopped from attending school because they were stateless.

Upon inquiry with the Education Department, he was informed of guidelines for heads of schools to refer to in considering places for undocumented children.

“Having looked at the guidelines, they are fair in that if the parents can show that they are attempting to obtain papers for their children, these children will be provided with schooling.

“All that is needed is some document from the National Registration Department to show that an attempt has been made,” he said in a statement today.

Baru said updates found two of the five children are now in school.

“The other three are not able to do so. One of them is an adopted child.

“I understand that the headmistress of the school went personally to the kampungs to talk to the parents but to no avail because they had not made any attempts to get adoption papers or birth certificates for their children,” he explained.

The Selangau MP urged parents of children without documentation to be more proactive and go to the nearest JPN office immediately to submit their applications for birth certificates or adoption papers.

He said it is their responsibility to do everything they can to ensure that their children are able to get an education.

He pointed out that being able to read and write is crucial for every child and a basic human right for every citizen.

Baru stressed to be deprived of an education because of the inaction of their parents is unfair to the children.

“I would like to commend the Education Ministry for showing compassion and giving an achievable requirement for parents to be able to enrol their children in school.

“The guidelines from the Education Department for undocumented children is attached for the information of all parents,” added the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general.