Rosmah’s lawyers ask for time to prepare recusal submission, judge displeased

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): Lawyers for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor this morning sought more time to present their arguments to recuse High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from delivering his verdict in her RM194 million bribery-for-government contract trial.

However, Zaini was displeased that the lawyers Datuk Jagjit Singh and his co-counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir appeared unprepared and demanded an explanation after they sent a letter of urgency to the court on Tuesday together with their recusal application.

“Datuk Jagjit, you came from a time where written submissions were the norm and your colleague had sent a letter of urgency with 15 grounds why this trial shouldn’t go on.

“When you send something like this, the court will fix the same day or next to hear these applications.

“Having said that, why are you not ready? You should be ready. I have read your affidavit and I don’t need to rebut any facts. Don’t you think the facts alleged in your affidavit may be something within my knowledge especially since it pertains to judgments I wrote?” Zaini asked Jagjit.

In reply, Jagjit said he was not asking for an adjournment but just a few minutes to look into the prosecution’s reply to their affidavit, which the defence lawyer said he only received this morning.

Jagjit: I did prepare my Lord, and I’ve read this affidavit many times and I do come from an era of written submissions…

Judge: Impress me with your knowledge then Datuk, and please let me know when you’re ready.

Prosecution lead Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram stood up and told the court that he was ready to discuss the recusal application immediately but would not mind if the defence needed some time.

Rosmah’s lawyer had submitted an application to remove Zaini from proceeding further with the trial following a leak of court documents purporting to be a prepared judgment in the bribery case.

In her application, Rosmah claimed that the leak had diminished her confidence in Zaini’s ability and integrity as the trial judge to decide with impartiality.

There was no court proceedings yesterday on account of it being Merdeka Day and a national public holiday.

Charged in November 2018, Rosmah — the wife of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak — faces one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and another two of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings’ former managing director, Saidi Abang Samsudin.

Zaini is supposed to deliver Rosmah’s verdict today. — Malay Mail