Sibu MP holds programme for children with cancer

SIBU (Sept 1): Sibu MP Oscar Ling is holding a programme for children with cancer from today until Sept 26.

He told reporters while his service centre will provide incentives for the children, participation from the public is also welcome.

“We call this programme ‘Angels’ Care’. We have 75 cancer kids and each member of the public can come to my service centre and adopt one kid and buy a gift worth about RM300.

“I will gather all the gifts and will send them to the cancer kids,” he said.

According to him, out of the 75 paediatric cancer patients at Sibu Hospital, 15 are currently on active treatment and 60 on follow up treatment.

Ling said the patients are aged one to 22 years old.

“Now, cancer among children is quite common. This group of people, we need to give them support and encouragement for them because they are still young,” he added.