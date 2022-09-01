SK Ulu Segan to be benchmark for other schools in Sarawak, says Premier

BINTULU (Sept 1): Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Segan which cost the Sarawak government RM26 million will become a model school for developing other schools in Sarawak, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this school will be enjoying fast internet speed with the installation of fibre optic cables.

“Alhamdulillah today, our dream and intention have been fulfilled. In the end I kept my promise to our children in SK Ulu Segan.

“This school with a beautiful block cost RM26 million, there are no other schools in this category in Malaysia with the beauty that we can see today,” he told reporters during his working visit to the school today.

He said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has also expressed his desire to have a similar school in Betong as well as other elected representatives including the minister in-charge of electricity who also wants it in his area in Sebuyau.

According to Abang Johari, he will share the photos of the school to the Minister of Education to show the standard of schools that should be built by the federal Ministry of Education.

He said the idea to rebuild the school dated back to Feb 2018 when he and his cabinet members including Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip visited the old building of SK Ulu Segan.

“I could see the location of the school was not suitable due to the floods, and I was informed that the flood had damaged the structure of SK Ulu Segan including the hostel for our children,” he said.

Abang Johari said he was also told about the presence of reptiles in the compound of the school which clearly showed it was not very safe for the students.

He was also sad to see the poor condition of the dining hall for the children in the school.

“I can still remember that even electricity was generated from diesel engine although there were electrical poles nearby,” he said.

“I decided to build a new school for our children in SK Ulu Segan. Although education is under the purview of the federal government, looking at our children who need to be given comfortable facilities to learn, without being affected by the floods and to give facilities for teachers to teach with convenience, we could not wait for the federal government and let the state government build the school,” he said.

He said after discussing with the Sarawak Land and Survey Department, a new site located on a high ground was identified for SK Ulu Segan which coincidentally was near a housing area.

Abang Johari was the minister in charge of the housing project during that time.

He said with the school situated close to the housing area, it would be easy for parents to send their children to school.

Abang Johari then thanked teachers in SK Ulu Segan for their patience and dedication while teaching in a challenging environment at the old school building.

The school will be furnished with furniture by Oct 2022 and the Sarawak Public Works Department will then hand over the school to the Sarawak Education Department.