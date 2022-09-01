Solve our water woes, not just issue statements, say fed-up Sibu Jaya flat folks

SIBU (Sept 1): There are days when Kebang Libau has to resort to collecting rain water to bathe and to wash dishes and clothes when taps run dry due to low water pressure at Block N flat in Sibu Jaya here.

If it rains, it would spare the 46-year-old the hassle of going up and down from her unit on the first floor to collect water from the Sibu Water Board’s blue water tanks, placed by the roadside at every block of the flat.

“For the past 13 years here, our water supply problems seem to never come to an end,” said Kebang Libau.

“Every week, there is never a day gone without experiencing water supply disruption which occur mostly in the early morning and late afternoon,” said the mother of three when met during a press conference by Sibu Jaya Community Association in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

Also venting her frustration over the matter, Block N community head Lorita Sawang demanded that the Sibu Water Board (SWB) find an immediate solution to the problem.

According to Lorita, Block N was not the only one affected by the low water pressure issue.

“There are 20 blocks in Sibu Jaya and each block consists of 80 units. If those on the ground floor turn on their taps, the taps of those staying on the first, second and third floors will run dry,” she said.

Despite the provision of water in tanks by SWB, she said residents had no choice but to purchase bottled water for consumption due to all the hassle.

“If there are up to 12 people in a family, a carton of bottled water is definitely insufficient.

“I am sure not every family at the flat can afford to buy bottled water every time they are faced with water disruption,” she said.

Meanwhile, SMK Sibu Jaya parent-teacher association chairman Danggang Ugik, while citing the new Sibu Jaya housing project, said they no longer want to accept ‘growing population’ in Sibu Jaya as the reason for the water supply problems faced by the residents there.

“Every time we ask about the water supply issue, the authority would give us the same answer which is due to the increase in the number of residents.

“Then why don’t they take into account the water supply aspect when expanding the township?” he questioned.

“We have lost our patience over this (issue).”

Sibu Jaya Community Association chairman Benjamin Tian said they have been waiting patiently for way too long for the authority to resolve the water supply issue.

“Residents on the top floors of the flats are the most affected when the water pressure is low.

“Sometimes, the blue tank is only filled with half water which is insufficient for the people’s needs,” he disclosed.

“We want the authority to provide both short and long term solutions to the problem. Don’t just issue a media statement to tell us to wait for the completion of the Proposed Water Supply Kanowit Phase 2 project,” he stressed.