Sri Aman Hospital II resumes operation

SRI AMAN (Sept 1): The Sri Aman Hospital II has resumed operation effective Sept 1 after prolonged delays and being classified as a sick project.

In a statement released today, the Sri Aman Hospital II operation which will operate in stages, is said to be a step towards the full operation of the new hospital with 108 beds, dispelling the accusations of some parties that make the hospital a political issue.

“The transfer in phases is to enable the thorough preparation of each unit in the new hospital,” it read.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis along with the heads of community (Ketua Masyarakat dan Ketua Kaum) and councillors visited the hospital today on the official start of its operation.

Sri Aman Hospital II director Dr Hazwani Mohd Yusop and deputy Dr Sim Poh Ling were on hand to receive the delegations and among the units they visited were the Registration unit, Pharmacy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Emergency Treatment Unit and Male Patient Ward.

Its operation is divided into three phases; the opening on Sept 1 for the first phase, Sept 15 for the second while the date of commencement for the third phase will be announced later.

The first phase of the operation of the new hospital saw the opening of the inpatient ward, specialist clinic, pharmacy, pathology (laboratory), radiology (X-Ray), emergency and trauma department, medical social work, medical records, central sterile services department, forensics, rehabilitation, management as well as nutrition and dietetics.

The second phase will be enforced from September 15, involving the opening of the maternity ward, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Ward (O&G), the O&G Specialist Clinic and the operating theatre.

The third phase of the operation of the new hospital will include haemodialysis, computed tomography (CT scan) and endoscopy services.