S’wak PH to meet tomorrow on preparation for GE15

KUCHING (Sept 1): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak will meet tomorrow (Sept 2) to discuss the way forward and the strategies to face the impending 15th General Election (GE15).

Following the appointment of Roland Engan as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) state chairman, Democratic Action Party (DAP) state chairman Chong Chieng Jen believes the scene is now set for PH Sarawak to meet to discuss on the direction of the Opposition political coalition.

“With the recent cabinet decision to bring forward the tabling of Budget 2023 to Oct 7, rumours are rife that the GE15 will likely be held in November this year. The coming GE15 will be very important for the future of the country,” said Chong in a statement.

PH Sarawak comprises DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

With former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak behind bars after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust committed while holding office, Chong said questions remained whether he will serve his full prison term or be pardoned pre-maturely.

Chong said such development will, to a large extent, depend on the result of GE15.

“Also, whether the other Umno VVIPs who are currently charged in court will see their charges withdrawn or otherwise will depend also on the outcome of GE15.”

More importantly for the people and the country, Chong added, the outcome of the impending parliamentary elections will dictate whether the reforms started by the PH federal government will be continued after the general election.

“Will the country revert to the old Umno’s day or move forward with more systemic reforms? If Barisan Nasional wins in GE15, we will likely see the country reverting to the old days of Umno supremacy and rampant corruption.”

Chong also opined the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition is an Umno loyalist as “shown time and again”.

“Regardless what Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) says, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will stick with Umno as they have the same DNA. SUPP has no choice but to follow suit,” said Chong.

He further said GPS has already a strong grip over the state’s power and to allow them to win more parliamentary seats in the coming general election will be doing a “great disservice” to Sarawak.

“Not only will it strengthen the chances of Umno’s return, but it will also create the political hegemony of having no check and balance for all Sarawakians.”

Thus, Chong said it was important for PH Sarawak to strategise soonest possible for the coming GE15.