Tiong: Malaysia a safe haven for every household

BINTULU (Sept 1): Malaysia is a safe haven for every household and even with her many flaws, it will continue to be a branching tree that bears fruit and gives shade to the people of this tropical land.

“We are deeply admired by the international community for our peaceful co-existence of so many distinct cultures.

“We have mutual respect amid the strong sense of identity among our ethnic groups with many shared interests and goals.

“This is what makes Malaysia unique in the eyes of the world,” said the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the People’s Republic of China Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said even with a variety of skin tones and cultural beliefs, Malaysians also have an innate familiarity with each others’ shared cultural bonds, in things like nasi lemak and growing up with neighbours of different backgrounds.

“I wish my fellow Malaysians a very wonderful National Day with prosperity and happiness in the days to come,” the Bintulu MP wrote his National Day message on Facebook.

For young Malaysians, he said they shouldered great responsibilities in this age of growth and rapid development. Their overall development is absolutely vital to making sure the country is competitive in the coming decades.

He added that with the implementation of UndiI18 and automatic voter registration, the next election will see 5.8 million new voters, with voters under 40 accounting for 58 per cent of the total electorate.

“Therefore, we must build a society based on freedom of speech and association, active participation of young people in nation-building, promote dialogue between the young and old, encourage mutual understanding between all layers of society, and raise everyone up to a higher level,” he said.

He added that in recent years, the international community has seen turbulent times but with calm surfaces.

“However, I believe that our nation will move steadily forward despite setbacks and obstacles, and strive in leading our people on a path of growth and success.”