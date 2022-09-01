Wife of Datuk Sebastian Ting laid to rest

MIRI (Sept 1): The late Datin Sylvia Lim Siew Lee, wife of Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting was laid to rest at the Fairy Park Memorial Park in Lambir here today.

The casket left their residence around 11.40am after a funeral service conducted by the Piasau Baptist Church.

Lim, 68, passed away at home around 1pm Sunday after battling cancer for more than a year.

She flew home from Kuala Lumpur where she had been receiving treatment on Saturday before breathing her last with her husband and five children by her side.

Thousands including local dignitaries paid their last respects during a five-day wake at their residence at Tanjong Lobang since Aug 28.

Among those who attended the funeral service were Miri mayor and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, former Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, former Miri MP and former Sarawak United Peoples Party (SUPP) president Tan Sri Peter Chin, former Pujut assemblyman Andy Chia, former Miri mayor Lawrence Lai, heads off various government departments and agencies, and representatives of non-government organisations.