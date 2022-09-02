Abd Karim: Sarawak’s solar hybrid projects should continue despite Rosmah’s conviction

KUCHING (Sept 2): Sarawak’s solar hybrid energy projects should continue to be carried out to benefit communities in rural areas, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said this is despite Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s conviction yesterday in connection with supplying solar hybrid projects to rural schools in the state.

“Although I’m uncertain whether the project has been implemented or not, we can only hope for the project to be carried forward as the original intention of the solar hybrid project was to supply interior electricity to the schools in rural areas,” Abdul Karim told reporters at the 19th Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival last night.

He was responding to Rosmah being found guilty yesterday of all three charges of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM194 million in return for assisting in an RM1.25 billion government contract to supply solar hybrid energy projects to rural schools in Sarawak.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined a record RM970 million.

Abdul Karim said the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision showed that the rule of law in Malaysia is in practice.

“Whether you’re the prime minister, former prime minister, or the former first lady, it does not mean you are immune from the law, the long arm of the law,” he said.

“If the court finds you guilty, then you will be guilty, which is something we all have to respect, and as a lesson, to the civil servants who are entrusted with the public trust, you’ll have to be more careful.”

On Aug 23, a panel of five Federal Court judges unanimously decided to uphold Najib’s conviction, RM210 million fine, and 12-year prison sentence for embezzling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd and he was immediately brought to Kajang Prison.