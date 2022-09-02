AMK S’wak: Verdict of Rosmah graft case gives M’sians confidence in judiciary

MIRI (Sept 2): The High Court’s verdict yesterday that found Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, guilty of all three charges of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM194 million has given Malaysians confidence in the independence of the judiciary, said Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Sarawak chairman Chiew Choon Man.

Chiew, in a statement here yesterday said the verdict also gave Malaysians confidence in the authority of enforcement institutions in the country.

“However, this also proves that Malaysians, especially Sarawakians, have once again been betrayed by political leaders or their allies in the Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said.

Chiew pointed out that many schools in Sarawak, especially those in rural areas, were in dilapidated condition and lacking in basic facilities.

According to the Ministry of Education, there are 351 schools in Sarawak that are in dilapidated conditions, and from the number 107 of them have been identified as unsafe.

Chiew added the High Court’s decision yesterday also clearly reflects the attitude of political leaders who put their personal interest before the people.

“For these people who do not understand the value of trust, honesty and integrity, they are willing to let our children study in an unconducive environment and unsafe buildings, as long as they can continue to live luxuriously.

“Therefore, AMK Sarawak would like to call on all Sarawakians to rally behind Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the upcoming general election to achieve a just and fair society in this beloved Land of Hornbill,” he said.

Rosmah has been found guilty on all three charges of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM194 million in return for assisting in a RM1.25 billion government contract to supply a solar hybrid power system to rural schools in Sarawak.

She was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and a fine of RM970 million.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan however granted a stay of sentence after Rosmah’s lawyer indicated that they would appeal.