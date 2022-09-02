Awg Tengah: 2.57 mln acres surveyed under S’wak’s new NCR initiative

KUCHING (Sept 2): The total acreage surveyed under the Sarawak government’s new initiative for native customary rights (NCR) land is at 2.57 million as of July 31 this year, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said.

He said 1.97 million acres of the land surveyed had been gazetted, and as of July 31, 2022, land titles had been issued under Section 18 of the State Land Code for 55,160 individual lots or a total of 170,498 acres.

“The government under Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is sensitive to the people’s needs and is concerned for them. Therefore, the state government always recognises and defends the rights of the people over their NCR land if their claims in accordance with the law,” he said before presenting land titles at Tayung Langui Hall in Kampung Pichin, Serian, yesterday.

He pointed out that the state government had introduced the new land initiative in 2010 as it felt the surveying of land and the related processes for the issuance of NCR land title which started in the 1960s were too slow at just 5,200 hectares or about 12,800 acres of land surveyed a year.

Under the new initiative, Awang Tengah said there were two phases: firstly, the perimeter survey and gazette of land under Section 6 of the State Land Code as Bumiputera Communal Reserve (Agriculture) and secondly, the survey of individual lots and issuance of land titles under Section 18 of the same legislation.

“Imagine how much land we have surveyed under the new NCR land initiative,” enthused Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, while referring to the acreage surveyed from 2010 until July 31 this year.

He pointed out, however, that for the survey of the individual lots to be carried out smoothly, the NCR land claimants must give their full cooperation to the Land and Survey Department.

“The full cooperation of the ketua kaum, community leaders and the NCR land owners is crucial in the land survey programme. This is because without their cooperation, there will be delays in the survey of land and the issuance of the land titles,” he said.

Awang Tengah reiterated that the state government needed the cooperation of the people not only in the surveying of the land but also in countering the allegations hurled at the new survey initiative.

“The allegations against the new initiative is just temporary. These outsiders (who make the allegations) have no right over land in a particular place and only pay lip service, that they are fighting for NCR. As a result, land owners who listen to them do not get their land surveyed and have no guarantee of getting their land titles. So who loses? You (landowners), not them,” said Awang Tengah.

“The Section 18 land titles bring a lot of benefits for the landowners. Among others, it is for perpetuity and this means that the land owners have permanent ownership over the land, are not subject to land rent, the cost of land surveying and the preparation of land title deeds, and are even exempted from land premium.”

Awang Tengah also said the government had implemented a programme to survey traditional village land and so far a total of 56,849 residential lots from 386 villages in Sarawak had been surveyed and 53,526 titles had been issued.

At the function, the minister had presented documents for land gazetted as communal reserves under Section 6 to Kampung Murud Plaman, Kampung Sumpas, Kampung Reban and Lubok Ria, and Kampung Paon Rimu.

He also handed over 889 Section 18 land titles to 699 land owners from Kampung Pichin and Kampung Engkeroh in Serian, Kampung Petag in Padawan and Kampung Beradau in Siburan.

At the same time, he presented 320 village land titles to 291 recipients in Kampung Murud Plaman in Serian, and Kampung Menjau and Kampung Kuang in Siburan, and 183 titles under Section 18 to 145 landowners under the state government’s resettlement programme in Batu Gong, Siburan, and Merang in Serian.

Awang Tengah said since the implementation of the Fourth Malaysia Plan (1981-1985), the state government had implemented 121 resettlement schemes with 26,706 residential lots and 198 village extension schemes involving 24,834 lots.

“So under the two schemes, the state government has provided 51,540 residential lots throughout Sarawak, especially in the rural areas.”