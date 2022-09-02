Bung Moktar, wife Zizie Izette ordered to enter defence in corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): The Sessions Court here today ordered Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad to enter their defence on corruption charges involving RM2.8 million in connection with Public Mutual Berhad unit trust investments.

Judge Rozina Ayob made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had made a prima facie case against Bung Moktar, 64, and Zizie Izette, 44, at the end of the prosecution case.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar was charged on three counts of accepting bribes totalling RM2.8 million as an inducement to obtain Felcra Berhad’s approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust products while Zizie Izette was charged with abetting him.

Bung Moktar was the non-executive chairman of Felcra when the offences were allegedly committed seven years ago. — Bernama