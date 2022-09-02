Cop claims trial in Kuching to being absent from duties

KUCHING (Sept 2): A policeman with the rank of lance corporal claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to being absent from his duties for a continuous period without any reasonable cause.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi released Zulkarnain Ahmad, 33, on RM1,500 cash bail with one local surety as well as fixed Oct 11, 2022 for case management.

According to the charge, Zulkarnain was allegedly absent from his duties for a continuous period of 21 days without any reasonable cause.

He was charged under Section 86(1) of the Police Act 1967, which provides for a jail term of up to 12 months if convicted.

Zulkarnain was allegedly absent from his duties from May 23 to Aug 1 this year.

It is understood that the police had sent a letter requesting an explanation for Zulkarnain’s absence and he had signed a declaration that he had received the letter.

However, it is learnt that he did not respond with a reply.

A report was subsequently lodged by the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department of the Sarawak Contingent Police headquarters for further action.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Zulkarnain was unrepresented by counsel.