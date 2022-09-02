DAP revives print edition of The Rocket to serve S’wak rural folks

SARIKEI (Sept 2): Though Democratic Action Party (DAP) mouthpiece, The Rocket, has switched to electronic paper for quite some time already, the party has decided to restart its print edition to serve members and supporters in rural areas of Sarawak.

Sarikei Member of Parliament Andrew Wong Ling Biu stated this when he participated in the sale of the first revived print edition of The Rocket here yesterday.

“The Rocket had gone online for quite a while already, but due to poor internet coverage, many of our members and supporters could not gain access to the website,” Wong, who is also DAP Sarikei branch chairman, explained.

“As such the party was compelled to revive the print editions especially for the benefit of rural folks,” he added.

The price of the print edition is maintained at RM3 per copy and for the first edition, DAP Sarikei offered a discount of RM1, Wong said.