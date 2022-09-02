DBKU mulls setting up night markets in Kuching city centre

KUCHING (Sept 2): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has received several proposals for a night market to be set up at certain areas in the city centre, says Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.

He said one of the proposals was for a night market to be set up at the Jalan P Ramlee area here.

“However, we have to look into this thoroughly and see how we can manage such market because we don’t want them to cause massive traffic jams like what happened with the Uptown Market near the civic centre, which received many complaints,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The press conference was held after the launch of What About Kuching (WAK) 2022 Calendar Reveal, which was declared open by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the Old Courthouse.

Junaidi was responding to a question on whether there are any plans to set up night markets in the city to boost Kuching’s nightlife.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said he would love to see India Street being developed into a night market.

“One of places that can be developed into a night market is the former taxi stand near the bus terminal.

“Personally, I think if we can brighten up the place and set up stalls…it doesn’t have to be every night, it will make the area livelier,” he said.

He said he was previously asked by friends why there were no night markets in the city centre.

“We do have night markets in other places like Kota Samarahan and Metrocity but in the city, no. God willing, we will look into this,” he said.

On another issue, Abdul Karim said his ministry would look into revising the admission fees for non-Sarawakians following complaints from netizens who questioned why there were different pricing for Sarawakians and visitors from Peninsular Malaysia.

“Even though the disparity between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak is not very big, I feel that as Malaysians, we may have to relook into this,” he said.

He said those who had come up with the pricing might have observed what was done before at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) where there were different entrance fees for visitors from outside Sarawak.

“There was no issue about it before. But then since this has been debated, I think we will look into it,” he said.

Admission to the museum is RM10 for Sarawakians, RM20 for non-Sarawakian Malaysians and RM50 for non-Malaysians (adults aged between 18 and 60).