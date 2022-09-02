End Sibu Jaya water woes once and for all, Tiong tells agencies

SIBU (Sept 2): All relevant agencies must put immediate efforts towards resolving the water supply problem plaguing Sibu Jaya residents once and for all, said Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

According to him, the problem was originally scheduled to be resolved by the end of July.

“The issue of unstable water supply and low water pressure in Sibu Jaya continues to cause a lot of uproar and grief. The deadline for resolving the problem that was originally scheduled for end of July has long passed.

“Residents there are still living in misery, leading many to resort to protesting openly,” he said in a statement.

Tiong said he had raised the matter Thursday during the State Development Coordination Committee Meeting convened by the Implementation Monitoring Unit of the Premier’s Office, in order to seek an explanation.

It was revealed during the meeting that the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) had been unable to put the water supply network into service within the previous deadline due to technical problems, he said.

“As a result, the residents of Sibu Jaya today are still suffering the grievances caused by the continuing lack of normal water supply.

“JBALB also assured during the meeting that the outstanding technical problems related to implementation of the network were being overcome progressively and expected to be resolved by the end of this month,” he informed.

The Bintulu MP also pointed out that although the water supply in Sibu Jaya and Eco Garden is expected to be in stable operation by this month’s end, past history has shown that the relevant authorities have been not clear or transparent in explaining and informing the public of the delays or why the implementation had not been completed in time.

Despite many progress reports and reassurances, the public is still left waiting for stable water supply for months and years, leaving them dissatisfied and angry, he noted.

“These public agencies still enjoy taxpayers’ funds without realising that they must start taking the people’s demands more seriously.

“Any plans related to the people’s wellbeing and interests must be respected as they have every right to know and hold the units responsible for the plan accountable,” he stressed.

Adding on, he said even if any project is delayed for whatever reason, it must be clearly explained to the people rather than “hiding behind closed doors”.

Doing so would only alienate the people and result in bad impressions of the agencies concerned, and would eventually lead to residents resorting to protests and demonstrations to vent their anger and dissatisfaction, he said.

“I remind all responsible agencies to immediately put their efforts into action to resolve the water supply problem once and for all. This issue has plagued the local residents for far too long.

“We are duty-bound to bring them out of this miserable situation efficiently and responsibly without further delays!” said Tiong.

On Wednesday, residents of Block N of Sibu Jaya flats held a press conference to voice their frustration over the low water pressure at the complex, a problem they said has been plaguing them for the past 13 years.

According to Block N community head Lorita Sawang, there are 20 blocks in Sibu Jaya and each block consists of 80 units.

“If those on the ground floor turn on their taps, the taps of those staying on the first, second and third floors will run dry,” she said.