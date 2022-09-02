First tech startup from Sabah penetrates global market

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 2): CoreHalal Sabah’s digital system will have more than 100 subscriptions from the Australian market.

Developed by an application development company based in Kota Kinabalu, Synxsoft Sdn Bhd, the system known as the Halal Assurance System (HAS) already has 65 pilot users in Malaysia.

HAS uses a subscription revenue model where users will be charged monthly or yearly recurring fees to use the platform.

The price is set at a low rate to ensure it is affordable to all levels of halal businesses.

Synxsoft’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mazrie Mahat, said the system was specifically designed to facilitate halal business by eliminating manual tasks and avoiding non-compliance.

“It is combined with the latest technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and some elements of the ‘internet of things’ (IoT).

“This powerful technology allows businesses to increase control over their halal supply chain and increase the ability to track products,” he said in a statement.

Mazrie, who is also the founder of CoreHalal, was at the World Halal Business Circuit (WHBCC) in Melbourne, Australia for the launch of HAS, on Thursday.

CoreHalal also exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents with the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) CEO Hairol Ariffein Sahari to establish a strategic collaboration.

It was witnessed by Tuan Zainudin Bin Aman, Permanent Secretary of Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI).

The collaboration of HDC and Synxsoft enables CoreHalal’s HAS to be integrated with Halal Integrated Platform (HIP) under their new offering known as HIP Pro membership.

HIP Pro enables users to have additional access to the available data in HIP, a tool to source halal ingredients and HAS platform that allows business owners to effectively manage their halal business operation.

The collaboration with HDC allows Synxsoft to expand their market globally.

“The impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic has further spurred the acceptance of digital technology to communicate and conduct business virtually, making the world truly borderless.

“Tapping into this digital era is of utmost importance for all players in the Halal industry,” said Hairol.

HDC, an agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, is the organiser of WHBCC 2022 which lasted for two days from Thursday.

Meanwhile, KSTI Permanent Secretary, Zainudin Aman, said CoreHalal became the first technology start-up from Sabah to penetrate the global market.

“As we know, Halal is a global industry that has places all over the country.

“CoreHalal’s opportunity is huge because there is no digital platform that offers the same service so far. This is the strength of CoreHalal.

“CoreHalal is very compatible with the audit process for ‘Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point’ (HACCP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and International Standard for Organisation (ISO) certification,” he said.

He added it will provide multiple benefits to small and medium halal businesses.

In addition to CoreHalal, Zainudin said KSTI will increase its efforts and hold more programs for technology startups through SCENIC. The success of CoreHalal started with Pitchborneo, a program fully supported by KSTI to produce more quality tech startups and Social Entreprises.

Currently, he said the construction of the Sandbox building at Wisma Bandaraya is still underway, which when completed will house startups to test their ideas.

SCENIC General Manager Viviantie Sarjuni said that as a government entity under the Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI), SCENIC tries to support CoreHalal as much as possible.

“CoreHalal is a two-year-old startup and we understand how difficult the first three years are for any technology startup to avoid falling behind.

“CoreHalal is selected in many startup programs organised by various agencies with each having different entry requirements.

“What does this tell us? It tells us that CoreHalal is a versatile startup and their best solutions have the potential to go global.

“It’s a criterion that every investor wants any startup to have,” he said.

Viviantie added having CoreHalal at the world level can help to learn different perspectives, patterns and behaviours of consumers around the world.

“When they come back, they will have a global mindset, maybe change their perspective and emulate something they learned outside that can be made in Sabah and solve pressing challenges here.

“It is also an opportunity for them to establish cooperation partners and start potential collaborations with international counterparts,” he said.

CoreHalal’s presence in Melbourne is subsidised by SCENIC.