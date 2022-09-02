Give our women that long overdue dignity, says SUPP man

KUCHING (Sept 2): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok wants Malaysian women to be given a fair deal which was promised to them before the formation of Malaysia.

He reiterated the call by Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said that all MPs should all support the constitutional amendment to allow citizenship through mothers.

“The women of Malaysia were promised equal rights from the beginning of our formation; that they were given equal right to vote.

“The right thing to do is for parliament to correct this erroneous piece of legislation and give that long overdue dignity to our women,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Pointing out that humans can’t choose their sex, race and who they are born to, and as a father he wants his daughter, for example, to have the same right too.

He agrees with Azalina, who is also special law and human rights adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on this matter, saying he finds it strange that citizenship can be conferred to children born overseas if the father is a Malaysian, and not the mother.

“It is 2022 and the fact that we are grappling with such a situation where our children become stateless and defenseless just because their mothers give birth overseas or their fathers are foreigners is a ridiculous one,” he said.

It was reported recently that Azalina had said that the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on women, children and social development is willing to file a private member’s bill for a constitutional amendment to provide citizenship to overseas-born children through their Malaysian mothers.

Azalina, who chairs the committee, however said she doubts the bill will ‘see the light of day’ unless it is supported by parliamentarians.