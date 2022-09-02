Kapit Walikota: Doing away with indoor masking rule fine, but only for fully vaxxed

KAPIT (Sept 2): The suggestion by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) that the country do away with the Covid-19 preventive measure of indoor masking is in line with the current pandemic situation, said Kapit District Council Walikota Lating Minggang.

He said guidelines on the use of face masks indoors should be tailored to suit the current situation which continues to evolve with the possibility of new mutations emerging.

“I would generally agree with the recommendation by MMA for the country to end the indoor masking SOP (standard operating procedure), but only for fully vaccinated people.

“For those who are not fully vaccinated, the elderly and the immunocompromised, they should continue to mask up indoors to protect themselves,” he said when contacted yesterday.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai in a statement Wednesday said the country’s Covid-19 situation was now stable, thus making it appropriate for Malaysia to consider removing the last remaining SOP to contain infections.

Dr Chai had however said indoor masking should continue for certain public transport which involves cramming of people for a long duration of time, nursing homes, elderly care centres, and healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, a member of the public who identified himself only as Phua disagreed with MMA’s suggestion, calling it “a joke”.

“To end masking at home is fine, but for public places it should continue to be maintained. Bear in mind Covid-19 is still around and a threat to our health,” he said.

Nevertheless, he agreed that it was an individual’s choice on whether to mask up in outdoor settings, since it is no longer a requirement to do so.

“At the end of the day, we are responsible for our own health,” Phua said.