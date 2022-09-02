KDM to contest in GE15 even if not accepted into GRS

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 2): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) is ready to face the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) even if its application to join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is not accepted, said its president, Datuk Peter Anthony.

The Melalap assemblyman however said he is confident Chief Minister Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS chairman, would give appropriate consideration to the application.

Peter said KDM will continue to give its full support to the state government led by Hajiji as well as the federal government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I would like to openly state that Hajiji is a minister who is equal, in terms of administration at the state level, and I believe he has due consideration (regarding KDM’s application to join GRS).

“Whether accepted or not (to join GRS) we will continue our struggle, and as a small party, we will finalise when the time comes in our leadership meeting which will be held soon,” he said after the party’s heads of divisions meeting on Friday.

Peter, who was the former Parti Warisan vice president, set up KDM in February following his resignation from Warisan along with a number of party leaders, at the end of last year.

He had previously announced that his party had applied to join GRS but till today, the application has not been decided yet.

Besides KDM, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat) led by Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) led by Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Datuk Chin Su Phin have also applied to join GRS.

GRS comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah STAR, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Usno.

Meanwhile, Peter said KDM plans to contest in the Tenom and Papar parliamentary constituencies while eyeing several other seats in the coming GE15.

“We will decide this in the near future, including identifying several areas such as Kota Kinabalu.

“But for sure we will contest in Tenom and Papar as we have representatives in both areas,” he said.

Earlier, Peter announced the inclusion of businessman Winston Liaw, who is the Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents president, into KDM.

“This is another positive development for KDM as we have the support and participation of the Tiong Hua people.

“Winston will be the head of this party’s section in Kota Kinabalu and I am sure more Tiong Hua people will join us,” he said.