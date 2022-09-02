Kuching cops form ‘Counter Aggressive Teams’ to clamp down on vehicle thefts

KUCHING (Sept 2): Police here have formed the ‘Counter Aggressive Team’ or CAT to address rising vehicle theft cases in Kuching.

Kuching police chief Ahsmon Bajah said between Aug 9 and 22, police took an aggressive approach to address the rising number of vehicle theft cases by deploying 195 personnel and 15 officers.

“We have also formed five special teams called Counter Aggressive Team or CAT to detect, track down (suspects), and make arrests,” he told reporters at a road block held along the Kuching-Samarahan expressway this morning.

Ahsmon said police will also study the need to increase the number of CATs.

“In just two weeks, we have managed to arrest 26 suspects and yet at the same time, we have received 18 new motorcycle theft cases within the same period,” he said.

He pointed out that most vehicle theft suspects arrested by police here have been discovered to be using master keys, which are capable of bypassing a vehicle’s original or factory lock.

As such he called on the public to be aware of where they park their vehicles and to take extra precautions such as installing rim locks for motorcycles and steering or gear locks for cars.

“A GPS (Global Positioning System) would also help police to track down a stolen vehicle,” he said.

“We are fully committed and ready to help the public to tackle this problem. But we still need the public’s cooperation and for them to relay us any information.”

He called on the public to avoid parking in isolated places where it can be easily stolen, adding targeted motorcycles were usually manufactured by Yamaha and Honda, while Toyotas, Proton Wira, and Perodua Kancil were the targeted cars.

Ahsmon said between January and August this year, 103 vehicle theft suspects were arrested and four syndicates, made up of local and foreign suspects, crippled.

Between Aug 9 and 22, he said police arrested 26 suspects and seized 23 stolen vehicles made up cars and motorcycles.

All but three of the 26 suspects have been charged in court, including a teenage school dropout.

He added unlike with the crippled syndicates, the 26 suspects stole vehicles mainly for their own use.

“The stolen vehicles that we have recovered are seen to be personally used by the suspects themselves. All they did was to change the licence plate, cover sets and colours of the vehicles,” said Ahsmon.

The suspects also admitted that they targeted public and residential parking areas and would steal the vehicles after midnight and into the wee hours.

Meanwhile, the task to combat vehicle theft in the district is a joint effort with the Sarawak Police Contingent, Padawan and Kota Samarahan district police, as well as General Operations Force.