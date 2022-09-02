Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival reflects understanding among Sarawakians, says minister

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival continues to reflect the unique understanding among the different communities in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said although the festival is part of Chinese culture, it has been welcomed with open arms by other races in Sarawak.

“If we look at the stalls set up by people of different races, this shows an understanding and tolerance among those in Sarawak, especially those living in Kuching, where it is a common sight to see festivals such as this celebrated together,” he said when officiating at the opening last night.

“I’m really happy to see that they are so many people down here, one can only imagine how the road condition is going to be like this weekend. This reflects on us going back to our normal days of pre-Covid, and with this kind of festivals being hosted in town, it will be very good for the economy.”

There are over 170 stalls at the 19th edition of the festival held along Carpenter and Ewe Hai streets.

Mooncake fans will find a large variety of both traditional and modern variations to suit all taste buds.

There are flavours ranging from the usual red bean and lotus paste, to chocolate, pandan, sesame seed, strawberry, banana, green tea, and even durian.

Among some of the more unique variations available are Taiwan Mooncake, Kek Lapis Mooncake, Shanghai Mooncake, and Jelly Mooncake.

The Shanghai Mooncake is characterised by a strong buttery taste with a slightly crisp and crumbly crust, while the spherical Taiwan Mooncake has a pale and flaky crust.

There are also stalls selling barbecue chicken, lamb, pork, bread, and many other dishes.

Those feeling adventurous can try ‘Balut’ (fertilised duck egg) at the Pinoy Cuisine stall.

Attendees can also enjoy dance and music performances along the festival route.

The festival will run every day from 5pm to 11pm until Sept 10.