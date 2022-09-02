Lodge School proud of four ex-students making it to Sukma team

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Lodge National Secondary School is proud that four of its former students have been selected to represent Sarawak in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Kuala Lumpur, to run from Sept 16 to 24 this year.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Lodge Group of Schools Association chairman Allister Smith expressed his pride in the achievements of Audrey Vanessa Chee Wan Tai, Nicole Goh, Emma Hill Yu and Daryl Boon.

“We are really proud of their achievements in their chosen sports, whilst also completing their studies.

“This is not a small feat. The two years of Covid-19 pandemic have not been easy for the athletes and thus, we commend their efforts in keeping their training going.

“The Lodge School will continue to support the students in both their academic and sport pursuits. Future plans are in place to promote sports in the school through the various sports clubs and this will assist the school in identifying the students with potential to participate in future Sukma events,” said Smith.

Meanwhile, Audrey said she had set a target of reaching the women’s doubles quarterfinals in this Sukma edition.

The 18-year-old, who studied at Lodge School from 2011 to 2022, said the clubs in her alma mater were instrumental in nurturing her interest in sports.

Training under CCY Badminton Club coach Chong Cheong Yong, Audrey believed that the way to success would be to stay focused on one’s goals and never take failure as a reason to quit.

For 19-year-old Nicole, she is aiming to improve her personal best in high jump to 1.6m.

A Lodge School student from 2007 to 2022, she is currently training under Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Centre of Excellence for Athletics coach Willie Liew.

Eighteen-year-old Emma, who left school last year after sitting for her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, said she had improved a lot under the guidance of Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) elite coach Noraseela Khalid.

For this Sukma edition, she would be eyeing a gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay, gold or silver in the women’s 100m hurdles, and a podium position in the women’s 100m.

“The school acknowledges our achievements in sports and I believe that we shouldn’t give up easily because in sports, you experience a lot of ups and downs,” she said.

Nineteen-year-old Daryl Boon, who studied at Lodge School from 2019 to 2020, said to excel as a swimmer, one must have the flexibility of managing studies and training.

“You must be always believe in yourself and be confident,” said the youth, who is currently training under SSC coaches Dieung Manggang and Raymond Chang.

For Sukma 2022, Daryl had set his sights on clinching bronze in the men’s 50m butterfly event.

In his statement, Lodge National Secondary School head of co-curricular activities Willie Liew expressed thanks to the Board of Lodge Group of Schools for supporting sports and games in many ways such as providing the facilities, equipment and also awards.

He said apart from being known for its academic excellence, the Lodge School also recognised students’ achievements in sports as could be seen in its annual sports and games awards.

“We monitor closely their progress, especially during the pandemic, and we support them mentally.

“The study hours in Lodge is very long, from 7.30am to 4pm.

“As a teacher and also a coach, I really respect the students’ determination to become elite athletes at the age of 18 to 19, as they need to compete with older athletes who are 23 years old,” added Liew.