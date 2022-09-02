Minister: With managed development, tourism products to be Bau’s new ‘gold’

KUCHING (Sept 2): Well managed development will turn the tourism potential of Bau District into attractive and lucrative business opportunities benefiting all stakeholders, including the local community, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said while gold was part of the district’s past, there is a need to look for new ‘gold’ today.

“Several projects, namely the Gold Mine Museum and Park as well as Tasik Biru Resort City, have been planned over the next 10 years under the Greater Bau initiatives.

“These projects will certainly create more job opportunities and improve the economy of the local people,” he said during the grand opening of Borneo Keranji Farm in Bau near here today.

Abdul Karim said as Bau District is not far from Kuching City, it promises to be a strategic destination that offers an abundance of tourism products accessible to locals and visitors.

“For me, all the benefits that tourism brings are real ‘gold’. Today we are not here to look for gold as a mineral.

“Rather we are here because we believe that the responsible and sustainable development of Bau District will generate greater wealth for society,” he said.

Abdul Karim said as governments, business players, and visitors worldwide strive towards a more sustainable future, a facility such as Borneo Keranji Farm holds special significance in the current global tourism landscape.

He was pleased that the farm adopts the concept of agrotourism, offering a conducive environment for people to experience nature, appreciate local arts, learn about agriculture, as well as have a short get-away from their busy routines.

He stressed that private investment is imperative for the growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors, turning under-explored tourism spots into vibrant destinations.

“More importantly, these activities contribute to our social and economic development. However, there are situations where opening new tourism areas or constructing something new in existing areas may have negative impacts on the environment and the society in a profound way.

“The exploitation of natural resources and disregard for cultural heritage can damage the ecosystem concerned and negatively affect the local community. I am happy to see, Borneo Keranji Farm, on the contrary, has shown us how this can be done positively,” he said.

Abdul Karim also congratulated Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh for working with the community to produce more ‘gold’ in Bau District.