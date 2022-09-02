Ministry eyes full early childhood education coverage in Sarawak by 2025 through SeDidik

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is committed to widening the access to early childhood education in Sarawak by 100 per cent by 2025 through its early childhood education agency, SeDidik.

Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said through such continuous effort, her ministry has achieved 98.35 per cent in terms of Year 1 children having completed their pre-school education.

“Ever since we took SeDidik under our wings on July 20, 2020, we have expanded the access of children to early education with the addition of three kindergartens and two nurseries, making it a total of 98 SeDidik early education institutions with 2,428 children in 2022.

“They include SeDidik RPR Bandaria Park Kindergarten in Bintulu, SeDidik Lawas Kindergarten and SeDidik Samariang Batu Kindergarten (Kuching) – all set up to meet the needs and requests of the local communities,” said the minister during a press conference held after witnessing the handing-over of duties from acting SeDidik general manager (GM) Siti Rodziah Bunyau Drahman to the new GM, Ayub Dahari, at the ministry office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur II here today.

On the nurseries, Fatimah said they were Unimas Workplace Nursery and Dalat Community Wellbeing Complex Workplace Nursery.

She said based on these additional kindergartens and nurseries being set up upon the request from the local communities, it showed that SeDidik had continued to gain the trust of the people.

“As such, we need to always improve the quality of our services, facilities and also the SeDidik teachers.

“We will be working very closely with strategic partners such as the Sarawak Education Department, Kemas (Community Development Department), and Perpaduan (Department of National Unity and Integration) towards this objective.”

Adding on, Fatimah said one of the main focus in the development of early childhood education was to improve the quality of the teachers and caregivers, especially for SeDidik.

“Currently, 58.75 per cent (84 out of 143) of the teachers possess a Diploma in Early Childhood Education, 34 per cent (48 teachers) are set to complete their course this year, while 1.7 per cent (three teachers) are undergoing the course.

“Our ministry is targeting to have 100 per cent of SeDidik teachers to have at least a Diploma in Early Childhood Education by 2025, through the collaboration with public and private higher institutions of education,” said the minister, who also heads the SeDidik board of directors.

According to her, no children will be left out in all efforts meant to widen the access to early childhood education, adding that children with special needs would also be accepted by kindergartens and nurseries under SeDidik.

“As at April 30 this year, we had 27 children in 17 out of 98 SeDidik kindergartens and under this open policy, the ministry and SeDidik have identified strategic partners like Genius Kurnia Centre, OSEIC Sarawak and Malaysia Deaf Federation to devise training curriculum for all SeDidik teachers so that they can be well-equipped when it comes to helping and educating children with special needs,” she said, adding that the ministry had also come up with a IPAKK Quality Guidebook Manual in 2012.

Fatimah said as a move to encourage the setting up of more quality early childhood education institutions in Sarawak, her ministry had introduced the Nursery Award and the Sarawak Quality Kindergarten Award, which had been running since 2016.

“This year, three institutions will receive the Quality Nursery Award, Quality Kindergarten Award and Special Innovation and Creativity Award.

“Fifty early childhood education institutes have been nominated for the awards this year, and our congratulations to Unimas SeDidik Workplace Nursery for winning the Quality Nursery Award this year,” she said.

The event was also attended by Fatimah’s deputy minister Datuk Datuk Rosey Yunus and permanent secretary to the ministry Dr Rasidah Bolhassan.