PH Sarawak okays seat negotiations with non-GPS parties, says Chong

KUCHING (Sept 2): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak has authorised its component parties to negotiate seat allocations with non-Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parties in order to form an electoral pact for the next parliamentary polls.

Chairman Chong Chieng Jen said PH Sarawak is open to negotiations with any non-GPS party in order to avoid multi-cornered fights advantageous to GPS.

“We have settled our seat allocations among our three parties (Democratic Action Party – DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat – PKR, and Parti Amanah Negara – Amanah). We will stick to the seat allocations in 2018 as they were the winning arrangements. We will keep the status quo.

“But we are open to negotiation with non-GPS parties. The respective parties (in PH) will proceed to negotiate on their allocated seats with the non-GPS parties for an electoral pact. They are authorised to negotiate without having to come back to PH to discuss further. We are giving a lot of leeway to the respective parties to negotiate,” he told a press conference after chairing PH Sarawak’s annual general meeting today.

The Stampin MP said non-negotiable seats are those with PH incumbents as they already have an advantage.

On candidates for each seat, he said it will be decided by the respective parties as PH Sarawak is only coordinating on strategies.

“How many seats PH Sarawak will contest in will depend on the outcome of the negotiation with non-GPS parties,” he added.

According to Chong, voters should back PH so that long-lasting systematic reforms can progress to higher levels.

“We have a lot of unaccomplished reforms to implement for the betterment of the country and for that we need to the people’s strong support to be in the position to deliver that and to implement those reforms.

“The fight against corruption is one of top priorities. We cannot deny that corruption has hurt us and our children,” he said, citing the example of the solar energy projects for 369 rural schools in Sarawak that were halted due to the corruption case involving Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

The latest PH Sarawak Committee line-up for 2022 to 2023 includes deputy chairmen Roland Engan and Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili.

Alan Ling is PH Sarawak secretary, Diog Dios is treasurer, the Youth chief is Gushi Ardanisah, while Violet Yong is Women’s chief.

Also on the committee are Abun Sui Anyit, Japar Suyut, Ibil Jaya, Dr Kelvin Yii, Chiew Chiu Sing, Alice Lau, Maxwell Rojis, Mohd Zen Peli, and Lahaji Lahiya.