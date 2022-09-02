Put security equipment in Semporna – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 2): Semporna Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal is calling on the Defense Ministry to put its assets and security equipment at focal points in Semporna.

He added that Semporna waters are attractive as a tourism destination due to the beauty and uniqueness of its surrounding islands.

“Because of this, it is important for the Defense Ministry, in particular, to put defense assets and national security equipment at places of interest such as these.

“It (Defense Ministry) should not put these important security assets at far away places that would take a long time to arrive at the destination, especially during emergencies,” he said.

Shafie, who is Warisan president, added that every year, the government allocates billions of ringgit for defense and the nation’s security budget.

“I am aware that the cost of building, buying and owning the relevant assets is expensive, but it is impossible if we don’t have the capacity to make available the security assets at the focused area and where untoward activities such as encroachment and robbery often occur.

“The Defense Ministry and the Home Affairs Ministry must view the issue seriously and not compromise because it involves the security of the people and at the same time, helps look after the nation’s sovereignty,” he said.

Shafie also claimed of a news he heard that a person was kidnapped, robbed and threatened by a group believed to be security personnel.

He alleged that the incident occurred at the Semporna waters and the victim, who is a seaweed entrepreneur, was on his way to sell his goods near Pulau Siamil, also in Semporna.

“If this is true what was reported to me, it is disappointing because the security forces, who are supposed to look after our security and peace, are now the perpetrators of criminal activities. What has happened to our security system,” he said.