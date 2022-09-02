Rep: 70 pct of solar hybrid project in Telang Usan completed

MIRI (Sept 2): The solar hybrid energy projects for rural schools in Sarawak outside the state’s electrical grid in Telang Usan is about 70 per cent completed, said its assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said he expected the schools to rely on solar power provided by the solar hybrid by the end of this year, and would only revert to diesel generator sets when circumstances such as low energy storage arises in their respective locations.

The solar hybrid project is already completed in SK Long Sobeng, Long Luyang, SK Uma Bawang while the project in SK Mulu is ongoing.

Dennis said the implementation of the project had angered the longhouse chief Pius Lihan because the solar panels were built on half of the football pitch of SK Uma Bawang.

He is however happy with dual-purpose design in SK Long Luyang where the panels were built on the roof, and the structure below serves as a school multi-purpose hall.

“This is an excellent design and I hoped this would be replicated in other schools,” he said.

Dennis said there is overwhelming demand for the multi-purpose halls in every village in his constituency, and this design fits nicely to the local needs.

Dennis welcomed the solar hybrid project as it would be more economical than reliance on diesel-powered generators due to the astronomical transportation cost to rural schools.

The RM1.25 billion solar hybrid energy project for 369 Sarawak schools became the spotlight following Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s conviction, who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and fined RM970 million by the High Court on September 1.

She was found guilty on three counts of corruption in connection with the solar hybrid project.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was charged with soliciting RM187.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide Rizal Mansor as an inducement to help the company secure the solar hybrid project.

She was also charged with receiving bribes amounting to RM5 million from Saidi, through Rizal, at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya on Dec 20, 2016, and an additional charge of receiving another RM1.5 million from Saidi at Jalan Langgak Duta on Sept 7, 2017.