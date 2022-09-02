RM619,299 worth of beer seized in Tamparuli

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 2): The State Customs Department seized 31,775.04 liters of beers worth RM619,299.84 in Tamparuli late last month.

Sabah Customs Assistant Director General Cheong Yu Min said the seizure was made from an unnumbered house along Jalan Tamparuli Togop on August 24 following a tip-off.

“During the raid, Customs officers found 31,775.04 liters of beer inside three bonded trucks that were parked in the unnumbered house compound.

“Investigation revealed the beer was undeclared and worth RM619,299.84,” he said on Friday.

Cheong said no arrest was made as no occupants were in the house which was locked.

Cheong said based on investigation, they believed the house was used as a transit point to store the undeclared items before being transported using the bonded trucks to intended destinations.

The items have been seized for investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.