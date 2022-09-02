Sabah records 205 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 2): Covid-19 cases in Sabah are on a downward trend with 205 new cases reported today.

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that this was because of the lesser samples being tested.

He also attributed the drop to the downward positivity trend.

Only 2,179 tests were taken on Friday as compared to 2,271 taken on Thursday, he added.

“The positivity rate has also dropped from 10.08 per cent on Thursday to 9.56 per cent today,” he said in his daily Sabah Covid-19 update.

Thirteen districts recorded less cases, with Kota Kinabalu showing a significant drop of cases from 113 cases on Thursday to 92 cases today.

Of the 205 cases reported, 200 are in category 1 and 2; four cases are classified under category 3 and one case in category 4.