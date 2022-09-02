Sarkei MP: Be strong in facing challenges post-Covid-19

BINTANGOR (Sept 2): The people ought to be strong in facing the challenges post Covid-19 pandemic.

Member of Parliament for Sarikei, Andrew Wong Ling Biu, gave this advice when gracing a 2022 Mooncake Festival luncheon organised by Meradong Chiang Hsia Huang Association (MCHHA) at a restaurant here recently.

He said, after suffering much due to the movement restrictions during the height of Covid-19 pandemic, people are left with massive challenges to start over as they transition into the endemic phase.

“The pandemic had adversely affected the country’s economy as many business activities were forced to close down, rendering many people jobless or lost their source of income and aggravating social problems in the community,” he elaborated.

“In this situation, we have to console and inspire ourselves to enable us to weather through the challenging time,” he advised.

Many families had difficulties to make ends meet as their bread winners had been rendered jobless or had lost their source of income, Wong pointed out, adding among the worst affected were single mothers.

The fact that about 250 families from the low-income bracket, mostly single mothers, had sought assistance from his service centre and were given aid under the ‘Prihatin Keluarga Tunggal’ programme spoke volumes of social problems caused by high cost of living and inflation due to current unfavourable economic climate, Wong, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarikei branch chairman, said.

He expressed hope that MCHHA would look into ways and means to help members who were still struggling to recover from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

“You may not be able to give sufficient financial aid, but offering mental and moral support can be of great help as well,” Wong said.

During the function, Wong presented a grant to the association and was given the honour to present ‘ang pow’ from MHCHA to elderly members and educational incentive to members’ children who excelled in their studies.