Sibu man claims being assaulted by group of men after drinking session

SIBU (Sept 2): A 30-year-old man has lodged a police report after claiming he was assaulted by a group of people at his house at Jalan Seng Ling here on Aug 31.

According to the victim’s wife, her alcoholic husband would often quarrel with people after being intoxicated.

The wife said on Aug 31, her husband returned home drunk after having a drinking session with his friends.

She said four men then arrived at their house with helmets and sticks, and assaulted her husband, leaving him with bruises on his face and neck.

Police are investigating the case.