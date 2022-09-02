Transport minister: Govt allocates RM1 bln to assist stage bus operation nationwide

KOTA BARU (Sept 2): The government has allocated a support fund of RM1 billion to help the operation of stage buses throughout the country in the past 10 years, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the support funds were introduced under the Stage Bus Service Transformation Programme (SBST) and the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF) through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“ISBSF acts as a temporary measure to help bus operators who are affected by the increase in operating costs.

“Now we have changed to a new transformation and rebranding process like SBST by using MyBAS and until today the government has spent RM1 billion,” he said.

He told reporters after launching the E-Mutiara Inter Village Bus Service (MRD) in Tunjong, here today.

According to him, a total of 27 minibuses have been operating along 13 MRD routes in Kelantan since February 1.

Wee said among the facilities provided by the service were air-conditioned buses and electronic tickets while each bus has a capacity of 30 passengers. – Bernama