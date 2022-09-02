Typhoon Hinnamnor: Taiwan issues sea warning, heavy rain forecast

TAIPEI (Sept 2): Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Hinnamnor on Friday as it moved closer to waters southeast of the island.

As of 8am Friday, the typhoon was located 470km east of Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, moving in a northwesterly direction at 6km per hour, according to the CWB.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 173kph with gusts of up to 209kph and a radius of 250km, Central News Agency (CNA) reported the bureau as saying.

Although Hinnamnor has weakened slightly in intensity, its radius is likely to continue to expand, it added.

The typhoon is currently approaching the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, posing a threat to waters southeast and northeast of Taiwan and the Bashi Channel, the CWB said.

Meanwhile, Yonhap news agency reported that the periphery of Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to bring heavy rain to the southern part of South Korea, including the resort island of Jeju, throughout the weekend.

The southeastern part of Jeju is currently seeing precipitation levels ranging between 10mm and 20mm per hour, with the level expected to reach up to 50mm, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Friday.

Thunder and lightning are also expected on some parts of the island, the KMA said.

The typhoon is classified as super strong, as it has an atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its centre and a maximum wind speed of 55 mps. — Bernama