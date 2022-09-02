Wan Junaidi: Public Services Commission can act against civil servants who leak court judgments

KUCHING (Sept 2): The Public Services Commission (SPA) can take action against civil servants who leak court judgment papers, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

He said SPA has specific provisions and disciplinary powers that can be used against those involved as courts have rules to comply with.

“What should not have happened has happened. Do not do anything that can cause problems, in this case, to the Judiciary,” he told reporters after the ‘Kembara Anak Samurai ke Sarawak’ programme in Santubong, near here tonight.

He was commenting on the alleged leaked judgment on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case.

Earlier today, Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police have recorded the statements of two individuals in relation to the case, namely a High Court judge and a legal officer.

The Chief Registrar’s Office of the Federal Court lodged a police report over the matter on Aug 27, after the alleged judgment was published on a portal that had also carried a purported leaked draft of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International appeal judgment. – Bernama