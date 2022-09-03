Accused of racial bigotry, Hadi says will answer ‘roots of corruption’ remark in court

ALOR SETAR (Sept 3): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang today said he will elaborate on his controversial remark about non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera being the roots of corruption in court.

The Marang MP is under investigation for incitement and abuse of network facilities following 28 police reports filed against him.

“I already went to Bukit Aman,” he told reporters after opening the 68th PAS annual congress here.

Bukit Aman is the federal police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the police had offered to record his statements in his office but he had declined.

He said there is a “long list” on this matter that will be taken to court.

“I will answer the details in court,” he said suggestively, without confirming if he was going to be charged soon.

Hadi sparked national uproar for a statement posted on his official Facebook page on August 20 in which he said corruption stemmed from those who reaped profit through illegal means, adding that the majority of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy were non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera.

He said it had reached a point that “these people” ended up controlling the country’s economy and using their money to taint politics, the administration and judiciary. – Malay Mail